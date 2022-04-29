

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):



Earnings: -$108.12 million in Q4 vs. -$169.00 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$107.99 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.



Revenue: $541.15 million in Q4 vs. $1.36 billion in the same period last year.



