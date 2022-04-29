Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 28 April 2022 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,531.72p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,552.48p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.0% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.8%. There are currently 86,951,924 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

29 April 2022