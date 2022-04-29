Anzeige
WKN: A0DKXK ISIN: EE3100001751 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:01 Uhr
0,727 Euro
-0,010
-1,32 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022
Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2021

At its meeting held on 27 April 2022, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2021 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders. 

The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2021 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.


Silvano Fashion Group AS
Phone +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashion.com

Attachment

  • SFG Annual Report 2021
    https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a9128340978b1bf55bfb27e238a39fbde

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
