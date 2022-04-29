Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2021

At its meeting held on 27 April 2022, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2021 and for submission to the general meeting of shareholders.



The consolidated audited Annual Report for 2021 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com .



