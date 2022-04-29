Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: LYX0CB ISIN: FR0010524777 Ticker-Symbol: LYM9 
Tradegate
29.04.22
11:12 Uhr
38,525 Euro
+0,160
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.04.2022 | 11:13
62 Leser
DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.9725

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35557365

CODE: NRJU LN

ISIN: FR0010524777

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  158583 
EQS News ID:  1339597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
