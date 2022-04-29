

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in March from the previous year, as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to $8.169 billion in March from $4.666 billion in the last year. In January, trade deficit was $8.0 billion.



Exports increased 19.8 percent annually in March and imports grew 30.7 percent.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit was $136 million in March.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 1.2 percent monthly in March and imports declined 0.9 percent.



On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports grew 20.1 percent and 31.2 percent, respectively.



During January to March, the trade deficit increased to $26.406 billion from the same period of 2021.







