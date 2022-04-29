DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 349.8052
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 534241
CODE: MMS LN
ISIN: LU1598689153
