NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Eik fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (EIK 24 1) admitted to trading on May 2, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Eik fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 5909023730 3 LEI 2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) EIK 24 1 5 ISIN code IS0000033736 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer EIK FASTEIGNAFE/4.335 BD 20240915 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 3000000000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 3000000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------- 18 Issue date December 28, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date September 15, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 0 22 Maturity date September 15, 2024 23 Interest rate 4,335% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------- 31 Interest from date December 28, 2021 32 First ordinary coupon date September 15, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 3 35 If irregular cash flow, then how --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other --------------------- 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 27, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 27, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading May 2, 2022 55 Order book ID EIK_24_1 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond