Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: A14R8D ISIN: IS0000020709 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EIK FASTEIGNAFELAG HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2022 | 11:17
49 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Eik fasteignafélag hf. - Bonds (EIK 24 1) admitted to trading on May 2, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Eik fasteignafélag 
                               hf.        
2  Org. no:                        5909023730     
3  LEI                           2138005WRSDC4DI3BJ43
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     EIK 24 1      
5  ISIN code                        IS0000033736    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFR       
7  FISN númer                       EIK         
                               FASTEIGNAFE/4.335 
                               BD 20240915    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   3000000000     
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               3000000000     
12 Denomination in CSD                   20000000      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       December 28, 2021  
19 First ordinary installment date             September 15, 2024 
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  0          
22 Maturity date                      September 15, 2024 
23 Interest rate                      4,335%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   December 28, 2021  
32 First ordinary coupon date               September 15, 2022 
33 Coupon frequency                    1          
34 Total number of coupon payments             3          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      April 27, 2022   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    April 27, 2022   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              May 2, 2022     
55 Order book ID                      EIK_24_1      
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
