Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.6106

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6337191

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

