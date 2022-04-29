OCI will supply polysilicon from its manufacturing facility in Malaysia, which is expected to have an annual capacity of 35,000 metric tons by the end of June.OCIM Sdn Bhd (OCIMSB), the Malaysian unit of South Korean polysilicon producer OCI, has signed a binding memorandum of understanding with South Korean solar manufacturer Hanwha Solutions, a unit of Hanwha, for the supply of polysilicon. The South Korean company did not reveal the amount of raw materials that will be provided, but said the supply contract has a value of approximately $1.2 million. "With this MOU, OCIMSB is able to secure ...

