Healthcare Staffing Market Size Worth $51.58 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Service Type (Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing, and Others), and End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharma, Clients, and Government Agencies)", the global healthcare staffing market is expected to grow from $34.76 billion in 2021 to $51.58 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The healthcare staffing market growth is driven by the government initiatives for promotion and development of healthcare structure and hiring process of healthcare professionals, increasing demand of physician extenders in developed and emerging countries. However, concerns regarding nurse shortages hinders the market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 34.76 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 51.58 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 274 No. Tables 62 No. of Charts & Figures 130 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Service Type, and End Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Healthcare Staffing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Companies operating in the healthcare market have implemented various inorganic development strategies, which have led to dynamic improvements in the market. Inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and partnerships, help strengthen their customer base, expand product portfolio, and enhance geographic presence. Similarly, several companies are implementing organic strategies, such as products launch and expansions.

During the year 2018 to 2021, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the healthcare staffing market. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launch, expansion and others. Companies such as AMN Healthcare, Maxim Healthcare Services, CHG Healthcare Services, Cross Country Healthcare, Jackson Healthcare, Medical Solutions and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as new product launch to expand their geographic reach and capacity to cater to a large number of customers.

In February 2022, Cross Country Healthcare has acquired substantially all the assets of Selected, a cloud-based matching and hiring talent platform that pairs educators with schools based on mutually shared preferences to ensure a tailored and long-term fit. The acquisition ensured a balanced talent equilibrium across the healthcare and education industries.

In July 2021, Jackson Healthcare received USD 34 million from Georgia's tab for providing staffing help to hospitals and nursing homes in the pandemic. As per the contract, company supplied healthcare staff, from doctors to nurses to respiratory therapists, to dozens of hospitals and nursing homes across Georgia over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, through its subsidiary, HWL.

In August 2020, Medical Solutions launched a new brand identity following recent acquisitions and industry growth. The company's largest acquisition ever in the healthcare staffing industry by acquiring Omaha-based C&A Industries in late 2019. With the acquisition, Medical Solutions grew from a USD 500 million to a USD 1 billion+ company, expanded its market share and further diversified its value proposition, primarily into the allied health space as well as into non-clinical staffing.

Healthcare Staffing Market: Key Insights - Future Trend

Digital transformation is increasing significantly and is evident in the rising use of healthcare staffing apps or Managed Service Provider (MSP) platforms that connect healthcare workers-particularly nurses-to those who need to hire them. Data from the travel nursing firm Aya Healthcare indicate it had 7,508 travel nurses on assignment from April to June of 2020. By September 2021, fueled in part by the release of its online platform, the number of the firm's travel nurses on assignment rose to 27,513.

For healthcare workers, these services provide advantages like travel, flexibility, short-term assignments, and experience at varied locations. For hospitals and others, these services allow for faster recruiting and a more diverse candidate pool. This digital transformation in the healthcare staffing market is still in its nascent stage. The rising role of MSPs to connect workers to jobs through healthcare staffing agencies should continue to add growth and technological innovation to the industry.

Healthcare Staffing Market: Segmental Overview

The healthcare staffing market, based on service type, is segmented into travel nurse staffing, per diem nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, allied healthcare staffing, and others. The travel nurse staffing segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the locum tenens staffing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharma, clients, and government agencies. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 while the client's segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Healthcare facilities face challenges in maintaining high turnover and aggregating patient satisfaction rates in terms of healthcare services. Various new approaches are emerging for shortlisting proficient and skilled staff as well as for hiring a new generation of nurses. Moreover, restructuring the hiring method, spanning from the time of application to onboarding, is necessary for maintaining a competitive edge. Though several organizations come up with a certain short-term fix for dealing with different agreement demands, most firms are yet to find long-term resolutions that may bring balance to their businesses.

A centralized repository comprising credential data, availability, and focus on credential statuses are critical for long-term success. As financial margins narrow down, technological advancements are expected to upgrade diagnostic approaches, connectivity, and patient-doctor communications, thereby streamlining workflows. Healthcare staff face challenges in understanding and using advanced healthcare technologies, at the same time providing prompt patient care.

