- (PLX AI) - Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild.
- • Nordea repurchased 40 million own shares in the accelerated bookbuild first announced by Sampo
- • Sampo sold its entire stake of 200 million Nordea shares
- • Nordea's broker carried out the repurchase of the shares on Nordea's behalf as part of the share buy-backs that started on 16 March 2022
- • The price per share was EUR 9.20 and the total acquisition price amounts to approximately EUR 368 million
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de