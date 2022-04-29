MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

29 April 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Coronation Fund Managers

City of registered office: Cape Town

Country of registered office: South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

26 April 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

29 April 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.104446

0.000000

3.104446

15,073,757 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 15,073,757 N/A 3.104446 N/A Subtotal 8.A 15,073,757 3.104446

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Coronation Fund Managers Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd 3.104446 0.000000 3.104446

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: N/A

12. Date of completion:

29 April 2022

13. Place of completion:

Claremont, Cape Town

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities