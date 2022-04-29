

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $8.38 billion from $8.45 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.86 -Revenue (Q1): $8.38 Bln vs. $8.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $8.50 - $8.80 Full year revenue guidance: $35.5 - $36.4 Bln



