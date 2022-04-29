

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.32 billion, or $4.00 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $3.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.9% to $13.16 billion from $9.08 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.00 vs. $3.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.52 -Revenue (Q1): $13.16 Bln vs. $9.08 Bln last year.



