Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: NOTICE OF AGM: CORRECTION 29-Apr-2022 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 April 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF AGM: CORRECTION

Further to the announcement made on 25 April 2022 giving notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held on 16 May 2022, and the publication of a circular to shareholders containing notice of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM (the "Notice"), the Company notes that, due to a clerical error, the auditor entity name was incorrectly stated in Resolution 3 in the Notice as "PKF Littlejohn LLP" instead of "Pointon Young Chartered Accountants".

As this is a clerical error, no new Notice will be published, and the amendment to the resolution to correct the auditor entity name will be effected by a motion passed at the AGM.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

