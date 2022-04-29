

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $5.48 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $2.73 billion, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.83 billion or $2.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.0% to $90.50 billion from $59.15 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



