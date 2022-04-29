- (PLX AI) - Colgate-Palmolive Q1 EPS USD 0.66.
- • Outlook FY sales growth 1-4%; range unchanged, but now sees it at the higher end
- • Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-5% previously
- • On a GAAP basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth
- • On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, the Company now expects a decline in gross profit margin, increased advertising investment and a mid-single-digit earnings-per-share decline
