Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 13:10
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - AGM Results

PR Newswire

London, April 29

29 April 2022

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")


AGM Results

The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 29 April 2022 and the Company is pleased to inform the market and its shareholders that all resolutions were passed.


Anglo African Agriculture plc
Andrew Monk, Non-Executive Chairman+44 (0)20 3005 5000
Rob Scott, Executive Director+27 (0)84 6006 001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0)20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca, Maciek Szymanski (Corporate Finance)
