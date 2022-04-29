Anglo African Agriculture PLC - AGM Results
London, April 29
29 April 2022
Anglo African Agriculture plc
("AAA" or the "Company")
AGM Results
The Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 29 April 2022 and the Company is pleased to inform the market and its shareholders that all resolutions were passed.
Anglo African Agriculture plc
|Andrew Monk, Non-Executive Chairman
|+44 (0)20 3005 5000
|Rob Scott, Executive Director
|+27 (0)84 6006 001
|VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
|+44 (0)20 3005 5000
|Andrew Raca, Maciek Szymanski (Corporate Finance)
