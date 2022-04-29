- (PLX AI) - Bristol Myers Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.96 vs. estimate USD 1.91.
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.59
- • Q1 revenue USD 11,648 million vs. estimate USD 11,360 million
- • Marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 10% to $1.8 billion in the quarter on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis primarily due to differences of timing of spend compared to the prior year as well as investments in our product portfolio
- • Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from non-GAAP results
