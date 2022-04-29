- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 335.1 million vs. estimate EUR 325 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EPS EUR 9.9
|13:10
|Hexagon Q1 Sales EUR 1,163.4 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,124 Million
(PLX AI) - Hexagon Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 335.1 million vs. estimate EUR 325 million.• Q1 adjusted EPS EUR 9.9
|13:06
|Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2022
|08.04.
|Invitation to presentation of Hexagon's Interim Report on 29 April
|01.04.
|Hexagon freezes Russian business, books charge
|01.04.
|Hexagon to Take EUR 63 Million Charge on Freezing Its Russia Operations
|(PLX AI) - Hexagon announces financial adjustments related to business operations in Russia and the acquisition of ETQ.• Hexagon will take a one-off charge of approximately EUR 63 million in Q1• The...
