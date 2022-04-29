- (PLX AI) - Coor Q1 sales SEK 2,955 million.
- • Q1 organic growth 11%
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 123 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 84 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.9
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|8,555
|8,745
|14:44
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|Coor Q1 Adjusted EBITA SEK 187 Million
|(PLX AI) - Coor Q1 sales SEK 2,955 million.• Q1 organic growth 11%• Q1 EBIT SEK 123 million• Q1 net income SEK 84 million• Q1 EPS SEK 0.9
► Artikel lesen
|13:06
|Interim Report, January-March 2022 Coor Service Management Holding AB
|21.04.
|Invitation to presentation of Coor's Q1 2022 Report on April 29, 2022
|08.04.
|Coor's Annual Report (incl. Sustainability Report) for 2021 is available on the Group's website as of today
|10.02.
|Year-End Report 2021, January-December, Coor Service Management Holding AB
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth quarter of 2021
Net sales in the fourth quarter to amounted to SEK 2,901 (2,489) million. Organic growth was 8 per cent and...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT HOLDING AB
|8,580
|+2,39 %