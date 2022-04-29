

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler and Rolls-Royce have entered into a 12-year partnership, by which Schaeffler will provide long-term support for Rolls-Royce with the latest production technologies and manufacturing processes.



The long-term partnership is the continuation of almost 40 years of collaboration between the companies, Schaeffler said in a statement.



The contract mainly covers production and development of engine rolling bearing systems for widebody aircraft and business jet market segment.



Rolls-Royce is securing the rolling bearing supply chain until 2035 with Schaeffler's reliable products and leading manufacturing technologies.







