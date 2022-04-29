First North Denmark: FOM Technologies A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 May 2022 due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061278199 ------------------------------------------------- Name: FOM Technologies ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,419,412 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 359,502 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,778,914 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 37.00 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197586 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: FOM ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, Tel. +45 20 72 02 00