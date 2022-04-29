Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Xetra
29.04.22
14:23 Uhr
109,24 Euro
+4,72
+4,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,06109,1414:46
109,12109,1414:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2022 | 13:17
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk A/S - Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 29 April 2022

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 April 2022 - In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.

Referring to Company Announcement no 31/2022 dated 27 April 2022, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 29 April 2022.

Number of shares
(of DKK 0.20 each)		Share capital (nominal value, DKK)Number of votes1


A shares
537,436,000
107,487,200
107,487,200,000


B shares
1,742,564,000
348,512,800
34,851,280,000


Total
2,280,000,000
456,000,000
142,338,480,000

1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.20 carries 200 votes and each B share of DKK 0.20 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 20 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com (mailto:niaa@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 35 / 2022

Attachment

  • CA220429_CapitalReduction 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f9a12313-892a-4c47-93f7-05ca59336988)

NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.