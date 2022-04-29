

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) maintains its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now expects earnings per share to decline in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit percentage. It also now projects net sales growth at the higher end of 1 to 4 percent, with organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings per share to grow in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit percentage. It also projects net sales growth of 1 to 4 percent, with organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share on sales growth of 2.5 percent to $17.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share on sales of $4.40 billion.







