Freitag, 29.04.2022
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 13:28
Gotion High-tech released 2021 ESG report, Implement ESG strategy & create a full life cycle green Gotion synchronously

HEFEI, China, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Gotion High-tech released 2021 annual financial report.It shows that the company has implemented low-carbon development through green office, solar photovoltaic, equipment transformation and other measures, and has donated a total of 12.08 million yuan to fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

During the reporting period, the company actively responds to the global carbon neutrality goal, firmly practices the mission of "to make green energy accessible and sustainable", adheres to the green leadership, low-carbon development, continues to invest in energy conservation and environmental protection, promotes high-quality development and ecological environmental protection, and creates a green Gotion in the whole life cycle.

Gotion High-Tech has established a whole industry chain layout from "material end-battery end-customer end-recycling end", and achieved recycling and utilization from resource development to energy storage and finally to energy recovery. The lithium ore raw material base in Yichun, the zero-carbon anode plant in Inner Mongolia, and the battery recycling projects in Feidong and Lujiang are the measures taken by Gotion to develop green and low-carbon industries. In addition, by advocating green office, solar photovoltaic projects, lean improvement projects, equipment upgrading and renovation in daily production, operating and management, the annual energy consumption rate is decreased by 23%. In the battery manufacturing process, pollution-free green manufacturing and component optimization design are adopted to reduce packaging costs in module and battery pack stages, and the annual carbon dioxide emissions are reduced by 27,869 tons in total.

In addition to creating the commercial value, Gotion High-tech also regards actively undertaking the social responsibility as an important part of the virtuous circle of operation and management. In 2021, Gotion has donated a total of 12.08 million yuan through flood fighting, education charity and public welfare donation.

