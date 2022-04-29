First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Astralis A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 3 May 2022. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise. ISIN: Astralis -------------------------------------------------- Name: DK0061155785 -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 57,656,155 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 334,738 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 57,990,893 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 184125 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ASTRLS -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Tofte & Company, Tel (+45) 71 96 10 30