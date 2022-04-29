Anzeige
Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
WKN: A2PVKE ISIN: DK0061155785 Ticker-Symbol: 3NU 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:02 Uhr
0,392 Euro
-0,004
-1,01 %
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2022 | 13:29
First North Denmark: Astralis A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Astralis A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 3 May 2022. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              Astralis     
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              DK0061155785   
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 57,656,155 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             334,738 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  57,990,893 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.01     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          184125      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ASTRLS      
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Tofte & Company, Tel
(+45) 71 96 10 30
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
