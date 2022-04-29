- (PLX AI) - AbbVie Q1 EPS USD 2.51
- • Q1 gross margin 70.1% vs. estimate 83.9%
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.14
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 13.92-14.12, down from USD 14-14.20 previously, after unfavorable impact of USD 0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in Q1
- • Worldwide net revenues were $13.538 billion, an increase of 4.1 percent on a GAAP basis, or 5.4 percent on an operational basis
ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de