- (PLX AI) - MTG to begin buying back shares on Monday 2 May.
- • MTG to repurchase shares for a total amount of up to SEK 125 million
|MTG to begin buying back shares on Monday 2 May
|MTG Starts Share Buyback of up to SEK 125 Million
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on Modern Times Group B (117/22)
|Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Modern Times Group B (MTGB) until close of business as of April 27, 2022.
Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called...
|MTG Q1 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 342 Million vs. Estimate SEK 326 Million
|(PLX AI) - MTG Q1 sales SEK 1,357 million vs. estimate SEK 1,350 million.• Q1 EBIT SEK 85 million vs. estimate SEK 130 million
|MTG continues to outgrow the market in Q1 and delivers 10 percent pro forma revenue growth
|MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB B
|10,320
|+2,58 %