Freitag, 29.04.2022

WKN: A2QPQC ISIN: KYG5709L1095 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
28.04.22
22:00 Uhr
4,570 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUMIRADX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUMIRADX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 14:04
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LumiraDx to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 11

LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, announced it will release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. On the day of the release, LumiraDx will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review the financial results and business highlights.

LumiraDx

Event:

LumiraDx First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time:

4:30 PM Eastern Time

Live Call/Webcast:

(877) 270-2148 (Domestic), (412) 902-6510 (International)


Conference ID: 10166789


https://investors.lumiradx.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at investors.lumiradx.com shortly after the conclusion of the call. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About LumiraDx
LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Founded in 2014, LumiraDx manufactures and commercializes an innovative diagnostic Platform that supports a broad menu of tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. LumiraDx diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, LumiraDx has a comprehensive portfolio of fast, accurate, and cost-efficient COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need.

LumiraDx is based in the UK with more than 1600 employees worldwide. Further information on LumiraDx and the LumiraDx Platform is available at?www.lumiradx.com

Contact:
Colleen McMillen
Colleen.McMillen@lumiradx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675669/LumiraDx_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
