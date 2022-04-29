Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2022 | 14:08
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halberd Corporation: Dr. Gregg Sturrus' TEDx Talk Features Halberd's Extracorporeal Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / A key member of Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Research Team, Dr. W. Gregg Sturrus, recently gave a TEDx Talk® on Halberd's patented and patent-pending extracorporeal elimination of neurodegenerative disease proteins and cytokines using lasers and metallic nanoparticles. The video can be found here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tfl2x7t4FHo

Dr. Sturrus, in his talk, provided a brief history of the evolution of the technology and outlines the innovative Halberd approach to potentially treating neurodegenerative diseases, as well as other diseases.

Dr. Sturrus is Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology and Earth Sciences department at Youngstown State University. Dr. Sturrus has over 30 years of experience in the areas of atomic physics, radio frequency and laser research.

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com
support@halberdcorporation.com
www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699392/Dr-Gregg-Sturrus-TEDx-TalkR-Features-Halberds-Extracorporeal-Treatment-of-Neurodegenerative-Diseases

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.