Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $234 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $89 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.39 billion from $2.29 billion last year.



Looking forward to the second quarter, Newell expects net sales to be in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion and normalized EPS to be in the range of $0.45 to $0.48.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.



For the full year, Sales is expected in the range of $9.93 billion to $10.13 billion and normalized EPS to be in the range of $1.85 to $1.93.



The consensus estimate for revenue is at $10.12 billion and that for earnings at $1.9 per share.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $234 Mln. vs. $89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.52 - $2.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.93 Full year revenue guidance: $9.93 - $10.13 Bln







