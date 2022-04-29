NEO Finance AB: Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB which Took Place on 29th April 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (legal entity code 303225546, address: A. Vivulskio street 7, Vilnius; Company) took place on 29 April 2022, the shareholders attending the meeting held 3 374 729 shares, which entitled them to 3 374 729 votes (i.e. 80,31% of votes granted by all shares of the Company). The following decisions have been taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders: 1. Approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2021 and 31/12/2021. Decision: Taken for the information annual report of the Company for the year 2021, prepared by the Company. Taken for the information Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements. To approve consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2021 and 31/12/2021, audited by UAB Grand Thorton Baltic (certified auditor Genadij Mikušev). To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to submit consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company to the Register of Legal Entities and the Bank of Lithuania. 2. Approval of the Company's profit (loss) distribution for 2021. Decision: To approve the distribution of net audited profit (loss) according to IFRS for 2021 in the following order: Indicators Date Sum ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Retained result - profit/loss 2020.12.31 (1 503 748) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net result for the financial year - profit/loss 117 739 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Retained result - profit/loss 2021.12.31 (1 386 009) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Shareholders 'contributions to cover losses ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transfers from reserves ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Distributed profit (1 386 009) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Profit distribution: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - to legal reserves ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - to other reserves ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - dividends ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - other ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Undistributed result - profit/loss (1 386 009) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year which will end in 31/12/2022. Decision: To elect the audit company UAB Grand Thorton Baltic, code 30056169, to perform the Company's audit for the financial year which will end in 31 December 2021. Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2022 - not more than EUR 7 600 (seven thousand and six hundreds euros) plus VAT. To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to conclude an agreement with the selected audit company and to submit the related data to the Bank of Lithuania. 4. Approval of the 2021 internal audit report of the Company. Decision: To approve 2021 internal audit report of the Company. 5. Approval of of internal audit regulations. Decision: To approve internal audit regulations. 6. Approval of the 2022 internal audit plan of the Company. Decision: To approve 2022 internal audit plan of the Company. 7. Approval of internal management, risk and control management policy and strategy. Decision: To approve internal management, risk and control management policy and strategy. 8. Approval of risk appetite framework and tolerance limits. Decision: To approve risk appetite framework and tolerance limits. 9. Election of a member of the Board. Decision: To elect Darius Samuolis to the members of the Board of the Company for the remaining term of the Board of the Company. Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064769