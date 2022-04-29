CGS International Inc.: CGS International Announces Plans To Relaunch AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company is pleased to announce that our proprietary AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate is expected to soon be back on shelves and available for purchase in our online store, agrarianorganics.co.uk, as well as on Amazon and other well-known international suppliers. AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate is expected to be made available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

As previously announced, we acquired the assets of Agrarian Organics, which included the AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate. Our AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate is a proprietary blend of trace minerals in a concentrated formula, perfect for larger outdoor gardens, trees, shrubs, agricultural use, and hydroponics. As an economical solution for larger gardens, AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate contains over 80 trace minerals, all of which are 100% organic & non-toxic.

We intend to update the AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate packaging and anticipate launching a new targeted marketing campaign which will highlight the unique attributes of the product, and to highlight the availability of the product on Company's on-line store and other specialty retail stores.

"We anticipate stage one of the relaunch plan will focus on distribution in the UK and Ireland, followed by stage two which involves the US & Canada, where we intend to penetrate the market through specialty and organic grocery stores. Then, stage three is expected to see the launch into continental Europe," stated Kevin Bragg, President of International Development. "Our focus remains on generating GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD product sales in the organic farming sector, but we believe that a relaunch of the Agrarian Organics brand is an important step in creating long-term value for the Company's global reach. We believe that the re-launch of the AO Organic Trace Minerals Concentrate is the first step towards our becoming a global brand," concluded Bragg.

ABOUT US:

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89 has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89 product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89 product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89 premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

