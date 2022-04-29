Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866869 ISIN: CA8765111064 Ticker-Symbol: UDM 
Tradegate
29.04.22
11:41 Uhr
1,925 Euro
+0,036
+1,91 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TASEKO MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TASEKO MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8541,92415:07
1,8421,91413:49
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 14:34
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taseko Mines Limited - First quarter financial results

Taseko Mines Limited - First quarter financial results

PR Newswire

London, April 29


TASEKO TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 in Canada, 888-390-0546 in the United States, 08006522435 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until May 19, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8677 Canada, 888-390-0561 in the United States, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the passcode 489947#.

For further information on Taseko, please visit the Taseko website at www.tasekomines.com or contact:

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll free 1-877-441-4533

TASEKO MINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.