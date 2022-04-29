Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
11:30 Uhr
14,700 Euro
-0,200
-1,34 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60015,00015:10
Dow Jones News
29.04.2022 | 14:34
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 29-Apr-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm 
Industrial Estate, Northampton, NN5 7UA on Friday, 29 April 2022 at which 12 shareholders or their representatives were 
present. 
 
The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- 
 
 
                                    Shares   %             Abstain/ 
Resolution                                        Shares   %    Votes 
                                    For (1)   for  Against  against Withheld 
                                                       (2) 
 1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for 157,834,994 100.00 1,710   0.00  5,615,115 
  the financial year ended 31 December 2021. 
 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.  154,790,824 94.71 8,653,670 5.29  7,325 
 3. To declare a final dividend of 26.0 pence per share for 
  the financial year ended 31 December 2021.         162,965,287 99.70 484,486  0.30  2,046 
 
 4. To elect Heath Drewett as a Director.      162,461,691 99.40 983,218  0.60  6,910 
 5. To elect Jora Gill as a Director.        163,323,483 99.93 121,426  0.07  6,910 
 6. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director.    163,363,367 99.95 81,559   0.05  6,893 
 7. To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director.   156,766,151 95.91 6,678,775 4.09  6,893 
 8. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director      160,062,907 97.93 3,382,002 2.07  6,910 
 9. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director.     163,439,832 100.00 7,497   0.00  4,490 
10. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director.   145,744,070 89.17 17,700,856 10.83  6,893 
11. To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director.     161,114,134 98.57 2,332,075 1.43  5,610 
12. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company.    158,149,330 96.76 5,298,455 3.24  4,034 
 
13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration 159,612,427 97.65 3,833,725 2.35  5,667 
  of the auditor. 
14. To authorise the Directors to allot securities. 139,468,802 85.33 23,979,816 14.67  3,201 
15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from 161,036,017 98.65 2,206,366 1.35  209,436 
  pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 
16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its 162,466,589 99.49 828,309  0.51  156,921 
  own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 
17. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less 145,744,886 89.17 17,703,942 10.83  2,991 
  than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 
18. To approve the Travis Perkins Share Incentive Plan    163,355,287 99.95 85,886   0.05  10,646 
 
 
Notes 
(1) Includes discretionary votes 
(2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution 
 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. 
 
No questions were asked at the meeting. 
 
 
In the case of queries, please contact: 
 
Robin Miller, Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  158699 
EQS News ID:  1340001 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340001&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.