DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 29-Apr-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton, NN5 7UA on Friday, 29 April 2022 at which 12 shareholders or their representatives were present. The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Shares % Abstain/ Resolution Shares % Votes For (1) for Against against Withheld (2) 1. To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for 157,834,994 100.00 1,710 0.00 5,615,115 the financial year ended 31 December 2021. 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report. 154,790,824 94.71 8,653,670 5.29 7,325 3. To declare a final dividend of 26.0 pence per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. 162,965,287 99.70 484,486 0.30 2,046 4. To elect Heath Drewett as a Director. 162,461,691 99.40 983,218 0.60 6,910 5. To elect Jora Gill as a Director. 163,323,483 99.93 121,426 0.07 6,910 6. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director. 163,363,367 99.95 81,559 0.05 6,893 7. To re-elect Coline McConville as a Director. 156,766,151 95.91 6,678,775 4.09 6,893 8. To re-elect Pete Redfern as a Director 160,062,907 97.93 3,382,002 2.07 6,910 9. To re-elect Nick Roberts as a Director. 163,439,832 100.00 7,497 0.00 4,490 10. To re-elect Jasmine Whitbread as a Director. 145,744,070 89.17 17,700,856 10.83 6,893 11. To re-elect Alan Williams as a Director. 161,114,134 98.57 2,332,075 1.43 5,610 12. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 158,149,330 96.76 5,298,455 3.24 4,034 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remuneration 159,612,427 97.65 3,833,725 2.35 5,667 of the auditor. 14. To authorise the Directors to allot securities. 139,468,802 85.33 23,979,816 14.67 3,201 15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free from 161,036,017 98.65 2,206,366 1.35 209,436 pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its 162,466,589 99.49 828,309 0.51 156,921 own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 17. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less 145,744,886 89.17 17,703,942 10.83 2,991 than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 18. To approve the Travis Perkins Share Incentive Plan 163,355,287 99.95 85,886 0.05 10,646 Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. No questions were asked at the meeting. In the case of queries, please contact: Robin Miller, Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: AGM TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 158699 EQS News ID: 1340001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340001&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)