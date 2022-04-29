Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification



29.04.2022 / 15:05



Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (Sampo plc) Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

29 April 2022 at 15.00 EET Nordea Bank Abp has on 29 April 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Sampo Plc's shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 29 April 2022. The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,838,758,570. Total positions of Sampo Plc according to the notification: % of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.07% 6.07% A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5% For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.00 EET on 29 April 2022.

