Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma announce exclusive $225 million commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK

LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opiant Pharmaceutical UK. ("Opiant") and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ("Hikma") today announced that they are entering into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize Opiants's OPNT003, in the Europe and UK. As part of the agreement Opiant will receive $175 million upfront along with $50 million in milestones upon launch. OPNT003 is currently in development for the treatment of Opioid overdose with NDA filing expected in 2H 2022.

According to the agreement, Opiant is responsible for the development and filling of OPNT003 and will supply finished commercial products for the EU and UK markets. Hikma is responsible for registering OPNT003 with the European Medicines Agency and will have exclusive rights to commercialise the product in the EU and UK.

Under the financial arrangements of the licensing agreement, Opiant is eligible for an upfront payment of $175 million upon signature as well as certain milestone payments linked to reaching defined development stages totalling $50 million. Opiant is also eligible for single digit tiered royalties on the EU and UK sales of OPNT003.

"We are looking forward to collaborating with Hikma on this important project targeting the European market," said Roger Crystal, MD., Chief Executive Officer of Opiant. "Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are responsible for the great majority of overdoses today, are far more potent, have a more rapid onset, and can have a long duration of action. They can quickly depress respiration and can continue to deprive the brain of oxygen even after administration of naloxone, the only current FDA-approved treatment for opioid overdose. Unless quickly reversed, this can cause severe hypoxic injury to the victim's organs and brain, and potentially death. With the rise of Synthetic opioids in EU and UK we believe OPNT003 is well positioned to tackle opioid overdose"

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals, PLC

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting

practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,600 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

+44 (0)203 402 3091

batkins@opiant.co.uk