Future Market Insights: Rice Milk Market to Reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

Rice Milk Market is the perfect non-dairy, gluten-free milk substitute. It is light, refreshing, and perfect for coffee, cereal, or baking. Rice Milk Market is made with organic brown rice and has a delicious nutty flavor.

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, total sales of rice milk market are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 614.3 Mn in 2022, surging at a 6.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

Rice milk has a flavor, taste, and texture that is very similar to cow's milk, emerging as one of the most preferred plant-based milk substitute. Increasing demand for dairy alternatives among lactose-intolerant and nut-intolerant consumer's individuals will drive the market in the forthcoming years.

In addition to this, increasing adoption of functional diets such as keto, vegan and gluten-free will continue boosting sales of rice milk over the forecast period.

Rice milk is an excellent substitute for those who are allergic to dairy, are vegan, or lactose intolerant. It is also a fat-free option for health conscious consumers. Rice milk powder is also being incorporated in baked goods, snacks, confectioneries, and beverages. Backed by the aforementioned factors, sales of rice milk will remain high over the assessment period.

"Rising awareness regarding the functional benefits of rice milk, along with increasing incorporation of rice milk powder in infant food and nutraceuticals will continue augmenting the growth in the market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand in the U.S. rice milk market is poised to surge at a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Malaysia will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the South Asia rice milk market, with sales growing at a 9,8% CAGR through 2032.

will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the rice milk market, with sales growing at a 9,8% CAGR through 2032. Based on form, demand for rice milk powder will continue gaining momentum.

In terms of end use, the food & beverage segment will account for a dominant share in the global market.

By distribution channel, sales of rice milk through online channels will remain high.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global rice milk market are investing in partnerships and collaborations to improve their global presence. They are also launching clean-label and non-GMO products to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

Ø Vinamilk, a popular dairy company based in Vietnam, launched a plant-based drink with rice as the main ingredient in August 2019.

Key Companies Profiled

Stremicks Heritage FoodsTM, LLC

Essona Organics, Inc

Nutra Organics

Danone

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Campbell Soup Company

Nature's Choice

PANOS brands

VitaRice Australia Products Pty Ltd

Pureharvest Pty ltd

freedom foods group Ltd

OKF Corporation

The Italian Way

RITA FOOD and DRINK CO.,LTD

Fine Japan Co. Ltd.

Nutriops S.L

BSCM Foods Co., Ltd.

RISO SCOTTI S.p.A.

Dinavedic

Axiom foods inc

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of rice milk presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the rice milk is based on form (powder and liquid), source (organic and conventional), end use (food & beverages, nutraceuticals and baby food, personal care, and pharmaceuticals), and distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, food specialty stores, online retailers, and Others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product Launch and Recent Development

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid - level Participants

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. % of operating margins

3.5.3. List of raw material suppliers

3.5.4. List of existing and potential buyer

3.6. Global Rice Milk Market - Pricing Analysis

3.6.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

3.6.2. Price Point Assessment by Product Type

3.6.3. Price Forecast till 2032

3.6.4. Factors affecting Pricing

3.7. Forecast Factors -Relevance and impact

3.8. PESTALS and Porters Analysis

3.9. Regulatory landscape

3.9.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

3.9.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

3.9.3. Import/Export Policies

3.10. Regional Parent Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

3.13. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.14. Macro-Economic Factors

3.15. Product claims and nutritional information scan by buyers

TOC continued..!

