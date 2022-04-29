WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARESUNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2021 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 27,425 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 27,425



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARESUNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2021 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 14,888 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 14,888



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name STEPHANIE COX 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARESUNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2021 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 12,429 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 12,429



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL COLLINS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARESUNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2021 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 7,198 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 7,198



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPHSCZURKO 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARESUNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2021 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 9,485 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 9,485



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT ANDSUSTAINABILITY



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARESUNDER THE TERMS OF THE WOOD 2021 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN



DIVIDENDS WILL ACCRUE ON THE AWARD UP TO VESTING NO EARLIER THAN MARCH 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 7,803 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 7,803



£NIL e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them