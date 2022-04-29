WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.20 2,987 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 2,987



£2.20 e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.20 1,936 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 1,936



£2.20 e) Date of the transaction

2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name JOSEPH SCZURKO

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.20 618 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 618



£2.20 e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name MICHAEL COLLINS

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.20 675 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 675



£2.20 e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT ANDSUSTAINABILITY b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.20 240 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 240



£2.20

e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-28 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them