Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
WKN: A3C8LV ISIN: NO0011082075 Ticker-Symbol: V02 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
13:43 Uhr
2,930 Euro
+0,030
+1,03 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Höegh Autoliners ASA, on First North NOK (202/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Höegh Autoliners ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from May 2, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      HAUTOo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0011082075      
Order book ID:    255830         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
