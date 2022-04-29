

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc said that it signed an agreement with Actis Solenergi Limited to acquire 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited for $1.55 billion and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies.



Sprng Energy supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India. Its portfolio consists of 2.9 gigawatts-peak1 (GWp) of assets with a further 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.



The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to close later in 2022.







