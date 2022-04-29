DGAP-News: Daimler Finance North America LLC
The Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 for Daimler Finance North America LLC is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/north-america/.
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Daimler Finance North America LLC and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Daimler Finance North America LLC finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler North America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Capital Nederland B.V., which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.
Daimler Finance North America LLC
c/o Corporation Trust Corporation
Corporation Trust Center
1209 Orange Street
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
United States of America
Phone: +1 248 320 9965
E-mail: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1339521 29.04.2022
