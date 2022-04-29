DGAP-News: Daimler Finance North America LLC / Key word(s): Annual Report

Daimler Finance North America LLC: Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 for Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online



29.04.2022 / 16:23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Annual Report 2021 as of December 31, 2021 for Daimler Finance North America LLC is available on https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/north-america/.



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Daimler Finance North America LLC and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Daimler Finance North America LLC finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Daimler North America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Capital Nederland B.V., which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Daimler Finance North America LLC

c/o Corporation Trust Corporation

Corporation Trust Center

1209 Orange Street

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

United States of America



Phone: +1 248 320 9965

E-mail: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com



