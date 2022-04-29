Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 16:58
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 29


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Annie Coleman
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Director
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Strategic Equity Capital plc
LEI
2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00B0BDCB21
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
291.2p5,462
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume5,462
- Price£15,905.34
Date of the transaction29.04.22
Place of the transactionXLON
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.