PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 17:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDAM Funding One Limited: Edam Funding One Limited publishes annual Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Financial Statements as of 31 December 2021 together with its Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky.

For further information please contact:

Name: EDAM Funding One Limited
Address: c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code: KY1-1102
City: George Town
Country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number: +345-945-7099
Fax number: +345-945-7100
E-mail: cayman@maples.com

