Antiviral Drugs Market to Reach USD 51390 Million by 2028 at a CAGR 3.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Antiviral Drugs Market is Segmented by Type (Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators), by Application (Hepatitis Therapeutics, HIV/AIDS Therapeutics, Herpes Therapeutics, Influenza Therapeutics): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Antiviral Drugs market size is estimated to be worth USD 42330 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 51390 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the antiviral drugs market:

The antiviral drugs market is expected to grow as the incidence rate of viral infections and HIV rises. In addition, the market is expected to grow due to an increase in R&D activities and the development of newer and advanced formulations, such as vaccines and combination therapy.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-2E265/Global_Antiviral_Drugs_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ANTIVIRAL DRUGS MARKET

Rising Prevalence of HIV and Influenza to Fuel Growth of the antiviral drugs market. HIV is quickly becoming the most common viral infection on the planet. Using demographic and biological data to improve HIV surveillance has improved the disease's diagnosis rate. As a result of the rising prevalence of this infection, demand for targeted and specific treatment regimens is increasing, propelling the antiviral agents market forward. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of infectious viruses such as SARS COV-2, Ebola, swine flu, and Zika virus has increased the demand for effective antiviral drugs. Furthermore, the rising global incidence rate of influenza and its rapid diagnosis is driving up demand for antiviral therapeutics.

Antiviral drug sales have increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The antiviral drugs market has grown due to a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the primary focus of healthcare facilities on the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, many pharmaceutical companies were concentrating their efforts on new drug development in order to provide more effective treatment and better patient outcomes. Throughout the period, these companies collaborated to meet product demand.

Nanotechnology integration is a significant investment opportunity for the antiviral therapies market. The use of nanotechnology in the design and development of antiviral drugs to create innovative and cost-effective drugs to treat viral infections has increased in recent years. This factor is expected to create significant market growth opportunities in the coming years. This growth is due in large part to nanotechnology, which is one of the most capable technologies in the development of antiviral drugs due to its ability to effectively handle a variety of viral infections.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-2E265/global-antiviral-drugs

ANTIVIRAL DRUGS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Over the forecast period, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance. The high prevalence of reverse transcriptase inhibitors can be attributed to the rising rate of HIV diagnosis and treatment, as these drugs are primarily used to treat HIV infection and have high efficacy against viral infections.

Based on region, the North American antiviral drugs market is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Clinical trials are still being conducted in the region, and product approvals are increasing. These are the two major factors influencing regional industry expansion. Furthermore, a large population infected with multiple infections will contribute to market growth.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-2E265/Global_Antiviral_Drugs_Market

Key Players

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

AbbVie.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-2E265/Global_Antiviral_Drugs_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-2E265&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The global Influenza Diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 3374.9 Million by 2027, from USD 2195.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

- The sexual wellness market size was valued at USD 74,770.0 Million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 108,320.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.62% from 2021 to 2027.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Protease Inhibitors market size is estimated to be worth USD 4123.4 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5413.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

- The global Hepatitis B Therapeutics market size is projected to reach USD 3153.4 Million by 2028, from USD 2491.7 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2022-2028.

- Global Novel Antiviral Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Direct-acting Antiviral Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Influenza Antiviral Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Antiviral Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global HIV Therapeutics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- Global Anti-Viral Coatings Sales Market Report 2022

- Global Specific Antiviral Drugs for COVID-19 Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

- Global Sterile and Antiviral Packaging Sales Market Report 2021

Click here to see related reports on Antiviral Drugs Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg