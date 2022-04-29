DGAP-News: Mirovia AB
Mirovia Group's Annual Report 2021
April 29th, 2022
Mirovia Group published its Annual Report for the financial year 2021. The annual report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website.
About Mirovia:
Mirovia is a Nordic Group that invests in entrepreneur driven companies that offer software, application and/or specialized IT advisory or consultancy within business-critical areas, as well as technical consultants. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with a vision to be the number one choice for SMB-entrepreneurs who are looking for a long-term owner where the company's core values, philosophy and identity is maintained, as well as to be the number one choice for the best talents within the IT- and Tech sector. Mirovia Groups total revenue was SEK 326.9 million pro forma 2021.
For more information, please contact:
www.mirovia.io
This information is such information that Mirovia AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on April 29th, 2022 at 16:00.
