Mirovia Group's Annual Report 2021 April 29th, 2022 Mirovia Group published its Annual Report for the financial year 2021. The annual report is attached to this press release and is available on the company's website.



Mirovia Group consists of Mirovia AB (publ) and nine subsidiaries. We closed the year with a total revenue of SEK 326.9 million (pro forma 2021) and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 77.0 million (pro forma 2021).



"Mirovia's first full financial year was marked by strong growth, both organic and acquired. In addition to this, full focus has been on building a strong and experienced organization and ensuring long-term financing for the group. Our portfolio companies' CAGR is 10% (Pro forma 2018-2021) and we have an annual Pro forma EBITDA growth during the years 2018-2021 of as much as 22%. During these turbulent times, it is proof that our companies and entrepreneurs are 'best in class'", says Mirovia Group CEO Sebastian Karlsson.





Highlights from the Annual Report 2021: FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 PRO FORMA Total revenue amounted to SEK 326.9m (331.2)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 72.9m (71.6)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 77.0m (73.6)

The EBITDA margin was 22.3 (21.6) %

The adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.6 (22.2) %

Net interest-bearing debt was SEK 310.0m

Net leverage was 4.02



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE YEAR July 7 th - Mirovia AB (publ) issued a senior secured corporate bond of SEK 400m with a framework of SEK 800m and a maturity of 3 year

- Mirovia AB (publ) issued a senior secured corporate bond of SEK 400m with a framework of SEK 800m and a maturity of 3 year July 8 th Mirovia completed the acquisition of Sundbom & Partners Holding AB

Mirovia completed the acquisition of Sundbom & Partners Holding AB July 15 th Mirovia completed the acquisition of SO4IT AB

Mirovia completed the acquisition of SO4IT AB September 10 th Mirovia completed the acquisitions of Svenska Försäkringsfabriken i Umeå AB, Acino AB and Toppnamn AB

Mirovia completed the acquisitions of Svenska Försäkringsfabriken i Umeå AB, Acino AB and Toppnamn AB December 1rst Mirovia completed the acquisition of Traventus AB For more information, please see attached documents: Mirovia Annual Report 2021

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9288J_1-2022-4-29.pdf



Mirovia Årsredovisning 2021

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9288J_2-2022-4-29.pdf About Mirovia: Mirovia is a Nordic Group that invests in entrepreneur driven companies that offer software, application and/or specialized IT advisory or consultancy within business-critical areas, as well as technical consultants. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with a vision to be the number one choice for SMB-entrepreneurs who are looking for a long-term owner where the company's core values, philosophy and identity is maintained, as well as to be the number one choice for the best talents within the IT- and Tech sector. Mirovia Groups total revenue was SEK 326.9 million pro forma 2021. For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Co-founder on sebastian@mirovia.io

Peter Olofsson, CFO on peter@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information is such information that Mirovia AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on April 29th, 2022 at 16:00. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

