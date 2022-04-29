

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded a 50 percent rise in Covid cases in the last fortnight, according to the latest New York Times tally.



Also, there is a 11 percent increase in the number of people hospitalized due to the disease.



16,564 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 1,963 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Covid casualties declined 32 percent in the last two weeks.



62252 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Thursday.



With this, the total number of people infected with the virus in the country has risen to 81,251,637, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 425 Covid deaths, the total Covid casualties in the U.S. reached 993,164.



New York reported the most number of cases - 9852 - while Ohio recorded most casualties - 68.



80,623,433 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 219,550,028 Americans, or 66.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.1 percent of people above 65.



45.7 percent of the eligible population, or 100,411,112 people, have received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2954 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,231,991.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de