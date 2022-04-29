DJ NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Moscow, April 29, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommend nominees to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission for the AGM vote.

The nominees to the Board of Directors are as follows:

-- Andrey Bougrov

-- Alexey Bashkirov

-- Alexey Germanovich

-- Alexey Ivanov

-- Denis Alexandrov

-- Evgeny Shvarts

-- Egor Sheibak

-- Marianna Zakharova

-- Maxim Poletaev

-- Stanislav Luchitsky

-- Sergey Batekhin

-- Sergey Volk

-- Vsevolod Rozanov

Out of 13 nominees to the Board of Directors 6 are independent.

The nominees to the Audit Commission are as follows:

-- Alexey Dzybalov

-- Anna Masalova

-- Elena Yanevich

-- Georgiy Svanidze

-- Eduard Gornin

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

